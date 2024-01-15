Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow moves back into Buffalo this morning

Winter Storm Warning now - 1 p.m. for Northern Erie County for several more inches of snow in the lake band.
Winter Storm Watch 10 a.m Tuesday - 7 p.m. Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for another round of significant lake effect snow.
Lake effect snow settles over Metro Buffalo this morning for another 3-6" of snow in the band. The band shifts north to Niagara County later this afternoon.
Another system arrives overnight with a general 1-3" of snow by Tuesday morning. Lake effect snow will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday for another 8 to 16"+ of snow expected.
MONDAY
MORNING: Lake effect, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow moves north, upper teens.
TUESDAY
MORNING: General snow, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect, upper teens.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect, near 15.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect, near 20.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect, upper teens.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper teens.