Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow coming to an end south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We can start digging out after the heavy lake effect snow across the area on Thursday. The lake band is moving south and will continue to weaken.

Sunny and chilly today with highs in the mid 20s. Sunny on Saturday with highs near 30. Rain and snow return on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.