Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow and extreme cold for your Tuesday

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo will shift northward later this morning.
Tuesday Weather
Lake Effect Snow Warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties. Another 6-12"+ in the lake effect snow band.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday for another 12 to 24" of snow.

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for all of WNY for wind-chills -15 to -25!

Lake effect snow well south of Buffalo early this morning. The band will strengthen and shift northward later this morning. The snow will move through Buffalo and the Northtowns before shifting back south later this afternoon. In the band another 4 to 12" of snow will accumulate.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, 5.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north, near 10.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, -2.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

