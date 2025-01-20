Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow and extreme cold for the next few days

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 4pm today for Niagara and Orleans Counties for 4 to 8" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning 10am today through 4am Wednesday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 10 to 20" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 10am Wednesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 12 to 24" of snow. The highest amounts along the Chautauqua Ridge to the Southtowns.

Cold Weather Advisory from 4pm today through 11am Wednesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Wind-chills will be 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, high 14.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold and snow, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, near 10.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold, -2.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

