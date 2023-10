Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect rain will settle over Buffalo for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool day for Western New York with lake effect rain showers developing. The rain will settle over Central and Northern Erie County bringing heavy rain to Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Lake effect rain continues overnight and then shift southward on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs near 60. More rain expected for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.