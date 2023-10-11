Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect rain showers south of Buffalo this morning

Lake effect rain south of Buffalo this morning will move north this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 06:47:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain south of Buffalo will move north this afternoon. Showers will diminish overnight. Partly sunny and pleasant on Thursday with highs near 60. Clouds increase on Friday with rain returning late Friday and continuing through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers south of Buffalo, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers move north, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

