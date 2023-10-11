Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect rain showers south of Buffalo this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain south of Buffalo will move north this afternoon. Showers will diminish overnight. Partly sunny and pleasant on Thursday with highs near 60. Clouds increase on Friday with rain returning late Friday and continuing through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers south of Buffalo, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers move north, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

