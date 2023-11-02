Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect rain and snow showers to start your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain and snow showers this morning. An inch of accumulation possible south of Buffalo. Wintry mix becomes all rain later this morning. The showers will taper off this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool overnight with lows in the mid 30s. Strong winds and milder temperatures on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Highs stay in the 50s through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

