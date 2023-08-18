Aaron's Forecast: It will feel like fall today with temperatures in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much cooler today with high temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Cooler air over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will produce lake effect rain showers at times. Waterspouts are possible as well. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and dry conditions returns for the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

