Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: It will feel like fall today with temperatures in the 60s

Breezy and cool today with temperatures only in the 60s. Lake effect rain showers will develop.
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:16:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much cooler today with high temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Cooler air over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will produce lake effect rain showers at times. Waterspouts are possible as well. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and dry conditions returns for the weekend.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App