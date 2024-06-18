Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Heat Advisory for all of Western New York from 12pm today through 8pm Thursday.

It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. It will feel like it's close to 100 degrees. A few showers and thundershowers will pass through the area this morning. Isolated showers and storms will develop again later this afternoon. The weather stays hot through Thursday with highs in the 90s.

This will be our first 90 degree day since September 6, 2023.

The record high today is 95 set in 1994.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, upper 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 80s.

