Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. The heat sticks around all week.

Heat Advisory in effect for all of Western New York Tuesday through Thursday.

Buffalo typically sees about three 90 degree days in a year. Last year brought 4. This year, we will likely see 4 90 degree days just in this week alone, as an unusually prolonged heat wave sets up. The heat will slowly build on Monday. High temperatures for metro Buffalo, which may struggle to get into the upper 80s, while areas away from the influence of Lake Erie, see highs near 90 degree. Record high temperatures are likely mid-week. The heat remains in full force through Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid 90s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

