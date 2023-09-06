Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 12pm to 7pm today. It will feel like it's in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid again today. Slight chance for an isolated thundershower across the Southern Tier. Sctd. showers and thundershowers across the area tonight. The isolated storm chance stays in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

