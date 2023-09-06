Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon

Heat Advisories for parts of Western New York this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:54 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 06:54:10-04

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 12pm to 7pm today. It will feel like it's in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid again today. Slight chance for an isolated thundershower across the Southern Tier. Sctd. showers and thundershowers across the area tonight. The isolated storm chance stays in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

