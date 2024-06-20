Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for all of Western New York until 8pm. The heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers this morning north of Buffalo. Partly sunny, hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s. Storms will develop this afternoon and some storms could be strong to severe. The main severe weather threat would be flash flooding.

A front will pass through the area on Friday bringing a better chance for afternoon showers and storms.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Muggy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolate storms, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

