Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with Heat Advisories posted for parts of WNY

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 11am to 8pm today. It will like it's in the mid to upper 90s.

Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers develop later this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. Skies will clear on Friday and will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

