Aaron's Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thundershowers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny, warm and muggy to start your Wednesday. Clouds will increase with showers and thundershowers developing later this afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90 today. The 4th of July will be warm with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Late t-showers, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, ear 80.

