Aaron's Forecast: Heavy rain with flooding on some roads this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thundershowers with heavy rain moving through Western New York this morning. Another round of heavy rain expected this afternoon. It will stay warm and muggy today with highs near 80. Highs in the 70s on Friday and temperatures stay in the 70s through the weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Heavy downpours, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 70.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.