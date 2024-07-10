Aaron's Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The remnants of Beryl will move through WNY today bringing tropical moisture to the area. The weather will be unsettled today and the threat for severe weather is elevated. Storms this afternoon could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Severe storms possible, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

