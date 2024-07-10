Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible

The threat for severe weather is elevated across all of WNY today
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jul 10, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The remnants of Beryl will move through WNY today bringing tropical moisture to the area. The weather will be unsettled today and the threat for severe weather is elevated. Storms this afternoon could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Severe storms possible, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

