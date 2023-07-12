Aaron's Forecast: Heavy rain is possible across the Southern Tier today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will linger near the NY/PA line today. This front will be the focal point for showers and thundershowers. Some of the rain will be heavy at times south of Buffalo. Skies will be partly sunny across the rest of Western New York. Showers and storms are likely for the entire area tonight. The weather stays unsettled through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: S. Tier showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers north and south of Buffalo, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: PM t-showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: PM t-showers, low 80s.

