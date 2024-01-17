Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow for Metro Buffalo

Snow rates of 2-4" per hour in the heart of the lake band
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 07:01:47-05

Lake Effect Snow Warning now - 7 p.m. on Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. 1 to 3 feet of snow expected by late Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. today for Niagara County for 3 to 6" of snow.

Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Wind chill values -20 degrees.

Lake effect snow will slowly push through Buffalo this morning. Snow rates of 2-5"/hour in the heart to the band. The band will impact Buffalo and areas to the north late this morning through this afternoon. The band shifts back sout overnight.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, near 20.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect south, near 15.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect back north, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 15.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, 25.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App