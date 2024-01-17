Aaron's Forecast: Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow for Metro Buffalo

Lake Effect Snow Warning now - 7 p.m. on Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. 1 to 3 feet of snow expected by late Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. today for Niagara County for 3 to 6" of snow.

Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Wind chill values -20 degrees.

Lake effect snow will slowly push through Buffalo this morning. Snow rates of 2-5"/hour in the heart to the band. The band will impact Buffalo and areas to the north late this morning through this afternoon. The band shifts back sout overnight.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect back north, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, 25.

