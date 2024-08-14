Aaron's Forecast: Hazy sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring hazy sunshine to region today and tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Rain returns late Friday and the weather stays unsettled through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 70s.