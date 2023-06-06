Aaron's Forecast: Hazy sunshine for your Tuesday with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hazy sunshine today with highs near 70 this afternoon. Another dry and cool evening with lows near 50. The skies will stay smoky again on Wednesday with temperatures again near 70. Mostly cloudy and cooler on Thursday. The next chance for rain will be on Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Hazy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Smoky skies, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

