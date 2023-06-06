Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Hazy sunshine for your Tuesday with highs near 70

Smoke from wildfires over Quebec will continue to bring hazy skies to Western New York
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 06:37:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hazy sunshine today with highs near 70 this afternoon. Another dry and cool evening with lows near 50. The skies will stay smoky again on Wednesday with temperatures again near 70. Mostly cloudy and cooler on Thursday. The next chance for rain will be on Sunday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Hazy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Smoky skies, near 70.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

