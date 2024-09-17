Aaron's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep the region dry once again. Satellite imagery tracking high clouds to our south moving across Western New York today. Expect filtered sunshine across the region with highs near 80. Dry and mild weather will persist through the weekend.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.