Aaron's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep the region dry once again. Satellite imagery tracking high clouds to our south moving across Western New York today. Expect filtered sunshine across the region with highs near 80. Dry and mild weather will persist through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

