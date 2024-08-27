Aaron's Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be hazy, hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the low 90s. A cold front will move through the area tonight bringing a chance for showers and storms. Cooler air arrives on Wednesday with highs back in the 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers & t-showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

