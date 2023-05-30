Aaron's Forecast: Full sunshine and warm temperatures again this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will stay over the area for the next several days. Full sunshine this week with temperatures in the 80s through Sunday. No rain in the forecast through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Full sunshine, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mild, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

