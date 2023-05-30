Aaron's Forecast: Full sunshine and warm temperatures again this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will stay over the area for the next several days. Full sunshine this week with temperatures in the 80s through Sunday. No rain in the forecast through the weekend.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Full sunshine, mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, upper 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mild, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.