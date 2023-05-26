Aaron's Forecast: Full sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will dominate our weather through next week. We will have full sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon. Sunny and milder on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Highs near 80 on Sunday with temperatures staying in the 80s through Thursday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

