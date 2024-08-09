Aaron's Forecast: Flood Watch in effect for most of Western New York today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Flood Watch in effect until 5pm today for all of Western New York except for Chautauqua County. Expect 1 to 2" of rain across the area today with some spots receiving more. It will be warm and muggy today with highs near 80. Cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible Saturday well south of Buffalo. A better chance for sctd. showers and thundershowers on Sunday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 70.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 70.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.