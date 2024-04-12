Aaron's Forecast: Flood Warning in effect until 8:15 a.m.

Flood Warning in effect until 8:15 a.m. for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

Soaking rain this morning will lead to flooding across the area. Early temperatures near 60 degrees will drop to the 40s this afternoon. Winds will increase with gusts near 45 mph later today. The rain will mix with snow tonight with 1-3" of snow accumulation across the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Soaking rain, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and winds, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

