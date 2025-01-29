Aaron's Forecast: Falling temperatures, strong winds, and snow for today

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY through 6 p.m. today. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5", winds will be gusting near 50 miles per hour, and temperatures will drop.

Cold front will move through WNY from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. this morning. Temperatures will drop from the 30s this morning to 20s this afternoon. Damp roads will become icy later today. Snow and blowing snow will make for difficult travel.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

