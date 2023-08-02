Aaron's Forecast: Dry and mild today with skies becoming smoky once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry and mild conditions to Western New York today. Smoke will return this afternoon so skies will be hazy at times. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers developing. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Skies will once again be smoke-filled.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Isolated showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

