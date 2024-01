Aaron's Forecast: Dense fog this morning; steady rain this afternoon

Flood Watch 12 p.m. Thursday - 7 a.m. Saturday for Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Rain and melting snow could cause flooding. Ice jam flooding is possible as well.

Dense fog and drizzle across all of WNY this morning. A steady rain will arrive this afternoon with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Rain will taper off after midnight. Overcast with highs in the 40s on Thursday. More rain arrives late Thursday through early Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Dense fog, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Steady rain, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.