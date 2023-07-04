Aaron's Forecast: Dense fog this morning followed by sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of dense fog to start your 4th of July. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Mainly clear, warm and muggy this evening with temperatures near 70 for the fireworks this evening. Sunny and hot on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Upper 80s again on Thursday with a few showers late in the day.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Dense fog, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

