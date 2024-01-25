Aaron's Forecast: Dense fog across all of Western New York this morning

Dense Fog Advisory now - 12 p.m. for all of Western New York.

Flood Watch in effect now - 7 a.m. Saturday for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

A foggy start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 30s in Metro Buffalo. Temperatures in the 40s across the Southern Tier. Clouds will stick around today with more rain expected overnight. Minor flooding is possible with melting snow and more rain.

Cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the 30s. Snow returns on Sunday with a few inches possible south of Buffalo.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Fog and drizzle, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Overcast skies, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

