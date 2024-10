Aaron's Forecast: Cooler with lake effect rain showers south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler today with highs near 60 degrees. A few lake effect rain showers will develop off of Lake Erie bringing some rain to areas south of Buffalo. Temperatures will be below normal through Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain south, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Passing showers, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Passing showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.