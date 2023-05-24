Aaron's Forecast: Cooler temperatures this afternoon with a few rain showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front moves through the area and temperatures will drop this afternoon. A few showers will develop early this afternoon. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. Dry weather will be with us tomorrow through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Early afternoon showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 70s.

