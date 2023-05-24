Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Cooler temperatures this afternoon with a few rain showers

Temperatures in the 60s this morning will drop into the 50s this afternoon.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 07:23:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front moves through the area and temperatures will drop this afternoon. A few showers will develop early this afternoon. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. Dry weather will be with us tomorrow through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Early afternoon showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App