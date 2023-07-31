Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Cooler and less humid today with afternoon showers developing

Showers and isolated thundershowers develop this afternoon
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 31, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sunny start to the day will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A weak front will move through Western New York late this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers will develop along the front. Showers will linger south of Buffalo through early this evening. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s,
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

