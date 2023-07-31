Aaron's Forecast: Cooler and less humid today with afternoon showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sunny start to the day will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A weak front will move through Western New York late this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers will develop along the front. Showers will linger south of Buffalo through early this evening. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s,

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

