Aaron's Forecast: Cool temperatures and steady rain to start your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A steady rain to start to your Monday. The rain will end this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Rain and snow will develop across the area overnight.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

