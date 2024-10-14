Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Cool temperatures and steady rain to start your Monday

Tracking rain and snow across the area tonight
Monday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A steady rain to start to your Monday. The rain will end this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Rain and snow will develop across the area overnight.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

