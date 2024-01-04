Aaron's Forecast: Coldest air of the season as temperatures drop today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York this morning. Snow showers will come to an end, but temperatures will drop as the day moves along. Early highs in the 30s with temperatures in the 20s this afternoon. Partly sunny skies this afternoon, and for your Friday. Clouds will increase with snow arriving late Saturday afternoon. Moderate accumulations are possible with this next system.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow ending, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

