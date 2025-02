Aaron's Forecast: Cold with scattered snow showers to start your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is COLD this morning with wind-chills in the single digits.

A few flurries this morning followed by partly sunny skies this afternoon. Quiet weather again on Tuesday before snow arrives late Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, upper 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.