Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies with rain and snow for your Friday

Winter Weather Advisory until 12pm today for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Another 1-3" of snow expected over the higher elevations.

A gloomy start to your day with rain and chilly temperatures to start your day. We have a cold rain in Buffalo today with a wintry mix across the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.