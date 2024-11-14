Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon, highs near 50

Cloudy and cool today with a few showers this mainly across the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bit of a breeze will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Clouds will thicken up and we have the chance for a few showers this afternoon. Best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

