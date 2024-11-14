Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon, highs near 50

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bit of a breeze will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Clouds will thicken up and we have the chance for a few showers this afternoon. Best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

