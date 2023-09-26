Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies to start your Tuesday. Skies clear this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies this morning with a few showers across the Southern Tier. The showers will end and clouds will decrease this afternoon. Quiet weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
TUESDAY
MORNING: S. Tier showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.