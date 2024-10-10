Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies this morning; becoming mostly sunny

Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. through 9 a.m. Friday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

Mostly cloudy and chilly this morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. It will be clear and cool tonight with lows near 40, 30s across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

