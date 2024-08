Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be well below normal for the next few days. It will feel fall-like as highs will be in the 60s today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.