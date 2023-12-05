Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool with snow showers later this afternoon

Snow showers arrive this afternoon
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:47 AM, Dec 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak system will approach Western New York this afternoon. Light snow will arrive across the Southern Tier early this afternoon with a few flurries near Buffalo later this afternoon. Light snow showers continue overnight with an inch of accumulation. A few flurries linger on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Rain and snow for your Thursday with milder temperatures to end the week.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers south, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Few flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Milder, mid 50s.

