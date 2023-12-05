Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool with snow showers later this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak system will approach Western New York this afternoon. Light snow will arrive across the Southern Tier early this afternoon with a few flurries near Buffalo later this afternoon. Light snow showers continue overnight with an inch of accumulation. A few flurries linger on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Rain and snow for your Thursday with milder temperatures to end the week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers south, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Milder, mid 50s.

