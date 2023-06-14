Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool with rain showers likely for your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool today with rain showers likely. The normal high today is 75 degrees! The clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below normal. The steadiest rain today will be south of Buffalo. The showers will continue off and on through mid afternoon. Skies will clear tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. The rain chance on Thursday is slight with just an isolated shower possible. Showers and thundershowers are likely on Friday. The weekend will be beautiful with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

