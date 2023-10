Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few showers south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle this morning mostly across the Southern Tier. Sunny breaks this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Spotty showers possible tonight near Lake Erie. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with clouds increasing on Thursday. Rain likely on Friday with cooler air returning this weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Overcast with patchy drizzle, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and milder, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers likely, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.