Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool to start the week with highs near 60 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool today with highs near 60 degrees. It's going to be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s with highs near 80 by Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 70s.

