Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and cool to start the week with highs near 60 degrees

Temperatures will warm-up as the week moves along
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jun 10, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool today with highs near 60 degrees. It's going to be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s with highs near 80 by Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, near 60.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 70s.

