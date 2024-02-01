Aaron's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and breezy today with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Light rain and few flurries at times today with highs in the upper 30s. Light snow tonight with an inch or less of accumulation. Skies will clear out late on Friday with sunny skies for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Drizzle, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

