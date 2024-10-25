Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Clouds will increase with showers developing later today

Slightly cooler for the weekend
Friday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brrr!!! A frosty start to day with temperatures in the 30s this morning.
A mix of sun and clouds for the first part of your Friday. A few showers will develop late this afternoon through the evening. It will feel more like fall this weekend with highs in the 50s. Warmer weather will return for the middle of the week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Cool breeze, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

