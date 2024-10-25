Aaron's Forecast: Clouds will increase with showers developing later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brrr!!! A frosty start to day with temperatures in the 30s this morning.

A mix of sun and clouds for the first part of your Friday. A few showers will develop late this afternoon through the evening. It will feel more like fall this weekend with highs in the 50s. Warmer weather will return for the middle of the week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Cool breeze, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

