Aaron's Forecast: Clouds will increase with a brief shower this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We had a great day on Monday and the nice weather will continue through early this afternoon. If you want to rake the leaves you still have a chance before the rain arrives later today.

A weak warm front will pass through the area this afternoon. A few showers will develop later today with highs in the mid 50s. A steady rain will develop late Wednesday as the next system arrives. Rain will mix with snow for the end of the week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

