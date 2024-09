Aaron's Forecast: Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High clouds will increase today from south to north across the region. A few showers will develop overnight and a few showers will pass by this weekend. The remnants of Helene will be to our south, but a few showers will push into Western New York.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.